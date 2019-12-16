On December 4th, board members of the Community Foundation of the Lake (CFL) were at Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks accepting a generous check from President Jim Judas for the bank’s portion of the 2019 Wingfest proceeds. This donation will be used to fund grants through the Community Foundation’s “Capacity Fund.” Since 2009 CFL has granted through their grant process more than $280,000 to deserving lake area charities in Miller, Morgan and Camden Counties. A huge Thank You to Jim Judas and Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks for their continuing support of CFL’s mission to “assist in building the educational, cultural, health and economic development of our community.” This generous donation by Central Bank will help CFL continue to make a significant difference in the lives of the less fortunate in the lake area community.