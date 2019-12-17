Norma June Powers, 92, Neosho, MO entered into rest on December 15, 2019. She was born June 22, 1927 in Springfield, IL to Lonnie and Bertha (Harrison) Hopwood. Norma worked as a columnist for the Neosho Daily News for many years and later did their weekly recipes. She also worked with the Red Cross and at Crowder College with the WWII Memorabilia Display. Norma was a member of the Neosho Nazarene Church. Norma loved to read, to write, to be with her family, and was a wonderful cook.

She is survived by eight children: Ronnie & Sandy Walker of Mineral Wells, TX; Joyce & Calvin Jordon of Newtonia, MO; Nancy & Shelton Goddard of Miami, OK; Barbara Walker of Granby, MO; Karen & Corby Clark of Goodman, MO; Kevin Rea of Neosho, MO; Patrick & Brenda Rea of Neosho, MO; and Lynette Vance of Joplin, MO. She is also survived by a total of 99 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Shontz.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.

