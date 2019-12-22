As students and staff at Rolla Public Schools head off for winter break, the past few months they’ve been working to make a difference in Rolla raising money for Rolla’s law enforcement as well as Rolla’s Animal Shelter.

Rolla High School teachers played along during this year's No Shave November contest. Students and staff "vote" with their choice to raise money for Shop with a Cop through the Rolla Police Department. This year's winner was, Josh Corbid, who chose Keith Peterson to face the razor.

This year’s Shop with a Cop raised $705 to contribute to the children in the community.

The leadership team at Mark Twain Elementary in Rolla volunteered and selected the Rolla Animal Shelter as their annual service project recipient for 2019. Students raised $563 through various activities during the month of "Pup-vember,” which will go toward the purchase of new dog houses at the shelter.

The work from these Rolla Bulldogs ends 2019 on a high note.