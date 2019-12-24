This is the No. 2 Local News Story of the Year.

RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK

The effort to construct a wind farm in northeast Missouri faced several final hurdles in 2019. Once cleared, the project would be on pace to change the region’s landscape, both physically and economically.

All pieces needed to fall into place quickly because, though the project doesn’t have an official deadline, it needs to be complete and in service by the end of 2020 in order for Terra-Gen to capitalize on an expiring federal tax credit program.

KEEPING TAXES LOCAL

Property owners who would have turbines built on their land would see personal financial benefits from the project, having signed agreements with Terra-Gen to receive annual payments for the land use.

But local taxing entities entered 2019 unsure about benefits they’d experience. When first announced, the project would have been something of a windfall for those entities, especially local school districts.

But when Terra-Gen – a private company – agreed to sell the project to Ameren Missouri upon its completion, everything changed. As a public utility, taxes paid on infrastructure owned by Ameren Missouri are spread across the utility’s entire service area.

That means that while Ameren Missouri would be paying millions in taxes on the turbines, those millions would be divvied up by any taxing entity in an area where the company provides electricity.

Local organizations and elected officials sought a legislative solution, seeking a change to state statutes that would keep tax dollars from wind farm infrastructure solely in the taxing districts where the actual structures exist.

In July, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 220 into law. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Allen Andrews (R-1) and handled in the Missouri Senate by Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (R-18) and Sen. Ed Emery (R-31).

The bill did just that, meaning the tax dollars from the High Prairie Wind Farm’s 175-turbine facility would stay in Schuyler and Adair counties. It is estimated that $1.2 million in annual tax revenue will go to school districts in those counties.

LEGAL ISSUES

Later in 2019 a few final issues were resolved. One was that Schuyler County needed to amend its zoning laws to actually allow for building permits to be issued for wind farm construction.

Another came when a lawsuit filed by a group of residents who opposed the wind farm was dismissed in recent weeks.

The High Prairie Wind Farm is expected to be complete by fall 2020.