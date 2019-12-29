I recently saw a list of the most popular states for tourists. The five top were Florida, California, New York, Texas, and Nevada. I checked my own list of what's most popular for me as a travel writer. Counting the number of stories I have written about a given state, my list is Florida, California, Tennessee, Michigan and Georgia. Michigan was down on the lists I looked at, which made me feel it is under-appreciated for what it has available to visitors.

The state has a marvelous diversity of attractions and, with the Great Lakes surrounding it and cutting through it, there are many water attractions to enjoy. The only place in the United Staates where tourists can view shipwrecks from a glass bottom boat is on Lake Superior. We drove to Munising on the Upper Peninsula to take the Glass Bottom Shipwreck Boat Tour.

The captain provided context before we reached each wreck. More than 2000 wrecks have occurred on Lake Superior, mostly from the mid-1700s through the 1800s. Thirty-two of them rest in the bay we were exploring, and we enjoyed studying the wrecks under the glass bottom.

The day before, we took another boat tour when the waters were rough with six-to-seven foot waves. This certainly helped us understand why there are so many wrecks. On that trip, some young people quickly became seasick; several took up benches trying to sleep. The staff was generous with their red vomit bags. We older and less sensitive visitors just enjoyed the view.

For years I’ve been hearing about a great vacation spot in Michigan called Mackinaw Island. Since no cars are allowed, tourists have a choice of biking, horseback riding, horse-drawn carts or walking. I bought a package that included the ferry, the horse-drawn tour of the island and a visit to Fort Mackinaw.

After a 20-minute ferry ride, we docked in midtown Mackinaw next to the tour center. On the first part of the trip, a two-horse team took us to the middle of the island with its many shops and a butterfly house. The town is famous for fudge; we counted nine fudge shops and gathered from the brisk business that visitors were in danger of over-indulging.

Mackinaw is old and well-kept with many pleasant looking lodges for the visitors who chose to stay longer. Later when we passed a cemetery, our guide told us it had originally been in town, but was moved due to space needs. Some think that, to save time, only the tombstones were moved.

The island was a vacation spot even in days of the Woodland Indians who used the area as a summer fishing source; they called it “the home of the fish.” Europeans were led to the spot by Father Jacques Marquette who established a mission here in 1671. The British took over from the French in 1761 after winning the Seven Years War. he British built a fort during the American Revolution. Americans got it back after the war, lost it again during the War of 1812, and regained it in the peace negotiation.

We learned a serious lesson — carry your map in strange territory — at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, an area under the control of the National Park Service that gets a million visitors a year. After all, how lost can you get on a mile-and-a-half walk? Pretty lost, it turns out.

When we paid our entry fees, the ranger indicated surprise that we intended to hike the area at our age. We reassured him, somewhat airily, that we had been hiking regularly since 1970. The map we forgot was on the scenic drive brochure and clearly stated, “Watch your children; it is easy to get lost in this expanse of sand. There are no shelters or water.”

We had expected vast expanses of sand, more like the Sahara; instead this portion was a narrow trail through various grasses and shrubs with occasional small trees. After 40 minutes we found ourselves walking up sandy slopes, our feet sinking and sliding. After another 20 minutes we began to be concerned as we had certainly covered more than a mile and a half. We stopped to talk to a woman and her son coming from the other direction.

It was then we discovered we had come considerably more than a mile and half and were completely off our original trail. We also discovered the kindness of strangers; the woman offered to have her husband drive us back the rather long distance to our parking lot. Instead he took their two boys for ice cream and she drove us back, chatting merrily.

Next week I'll look at three more of the attractions of Michigan.

Reach Wayne Anderson at andersonwp@missouri.edu.