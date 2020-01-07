Doris M. Severtson, age 97, resident of Grafton, ND, formerly of rural Brocket, ND, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Lutheran Sunset Home in Grafton.

Doris M. Severtson, age 97, resident of Grafton, ND, formerly of rural Brocket, ND, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Lutheran Sunset Home in Grafton. Doris’ Funeral Service will be held at United Lutheran Church of Brocket on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the spring at the Lakota Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Doris Margaret Rainsberry was born Feb. 18, 1922, on her grandmother’s farm in Clara Township of Nelson County, ND, the daughter of John and Effie (Hem) Rainsberry. She was raised on her parent’s farm in Clara Township, attended the Cleveland School, and graduated from Brocket High School. She then worked at the Post Office in Brocket. Doris married Norman Severtson on Oct. 11, 1946, at Lakota, ND. They moved to Oregon for a short time before returning to the area to farm and raise their family. They lived near Southam and Brocket before settling on the Rainsberry homestead. Doris worked for many years at Miller’s on the Prairie and also wrote the Clara News column for the Lakota American. Norman died July 14, 2003. Doris moved to Lakota in 2012, then moved to Grafton in 2015. She became a resident of the Lutheran Sunset Home in 2016. From a young age, Doris loved animals, especially her horse Blackie. She also enjoyed gardening and writing poetry, and was so proud when one of her poems was published. She was a member of United Lutheran Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal O. Gray American Legion Post No. 61 at Brocket. Doris will be deeply missed by her daughter, Delores “Lori” (Gary) Webster of St. Vincent, MN; son, Norris (Sheila) Severtson of Grafton; five grandchildren, Jason (Shannon), Amy (Scott), Brandan (Melissa), Jayden, and Jerod; seven great-grandchildren who lovingly called her GG, Quinn, Gracen, Cole, Luke, Cora, Grace, and Jude; and also two sisters-in-law, Clara Rainsberry of Banning, CA, and Betty Severtson of Huron, SD. She was preceded in death by; her husband; son, David; and four brothers, John, Les, Ralph and Davis. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.