The Jackson County environmental health Division inspects sites where food is served outside Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Casey’s General Store, 1111 Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Jan. 27. No violations found.

Grain Valley North Middle School, 31608 N. Pink Hill Road, inspected Jan. 6.

• There is ice buildup in the walk-in freezer on the floor.

Matthews Elementary, 144 McQuerry Road, inspected Jan. 6. No violations found.

Grain Valley Middle School concessions, 901 S.W. Ryan Road, inspected Jan. 7. No violations found.

Comfort Inn, 210 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Jan. 8.

• Employee’s drink and food was stored on a shelf where food is prepped. Corrected on site.

Casey’s General Store, 101 S. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Jan. 8.

• The interior of the microwave had an accumulation of stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site.

• There was no date marking on containers of marinara sauce in the make table coolers. Corrected on site.

• Boxes of single-serve items stored on the floor in stock areas.

• Ceiling vents in the kitchen area have accumulation of dust. Second repeat.

Subway, 109 Route AA, inspected Jan. 8.

• The scoop utensils for foods on the make table were stored on a dirty surface.

Sni-A-Bar Elementary, 701 S.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Jan 15.

• There is a leak underneath the warewashing machine.

Prairie Branch Elementary, 2100 Dillingham Road, inspected Jan. 15.

• There is a leak underneath the warewashing machine.

Stony Point Elementary, 1001 S.W. Ryan Road, inspected Jan. 23.

• A can was dented along the seam. Corrected on site.

• The three-compartment sink has a leak.

Grain Valley Middle School, 901 S.W. Ryan Road, inspected Jan. 23. No violations found.

Taco Bell, 1101 N. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Jan. 24.

• Unable to provide valid food handler cards for multiple employees.

• There were several boxes of food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Sonic Drive-In, 706 N. Main St., inspected Jan. 29.

• The ceiling tiles and ceiling vents are in disrepair.

• Clean utensils were being stored inside dirty containers. Corrected on site.

Country Oak Village, 101 Cross Creek Dr., inspected Jan 24.

• Can opener blade had an accumulation of old food debris build-up. Corrected on site.

• Trash/food debris on the floor under the three-compartment sink.

• Trash/dust on the air conditioner vents and the window seal in the back storage area.