The Rotary Club of Independence has named two seniors at Van Horn High School as Rotary Students of the Month:

• Leah Cooper is a recipient of the McCoy Award for Academic Excellence. Currently, she is ranked as the top student in her class academically.

Leah has participated in the Van Horn STEM Academy STEMathon, most recently creating a booth regarding the Thirst Project which raises money to provide clean water to people throughout Africa. She also participates in the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy.

Leah is also artistically gifted, having been chosen by the Nelson-Atkins Gallery as a featured artist for the Day of the Dead celebration.

Leah has volunteered as a mentor for middle school girls and as a marshall for the Hospital Hill Run. She has also volunteered at the Great Plains Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Outside of school, Lean has worked at Kohl’s and the Olive Garden.

Leah hopes to attend Drury University in Springfield, Mo., to major in biology. After that, she hopes to attend the MU Medical School with a plan to pursue a career in geriatrics, specifically the care of dementia patients.

Leah is the daughter of Brandi and Michael Oliver.

• Jacob Kroeger is a recipient of the McCoy Award for Academic Excellence. In addition to his academic work, Jacob has been a member of the varsity football team, where he has been named an All Conference linebacker for three years.

Jacob is also a member of the school’s chamber choir and is very involved in an advanced art class at Van Horn, the Independence Art and Technology program. He also participates in a project at Van Horn, VRRocks, in which students create virtual reality computer programs for local businesses. In VRRocks, Jacob creates 3D images on the computer. This year, Jacob also participated in the Nelson Art Gallery Day of the Dead competition where one of his art creations was selected for display at the gallery.

Jacob is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he participates in the youth group and volunteers doing service projects for persons in need. He hopes to complete a two-year mission for that church.

Jacob plans to attend the Kansas City Art Institute to study animation.

Jacob is the son of Ron and Viva Kroeger.