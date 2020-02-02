Many events are planned for this month at the Grain Valley branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 101 S.W. Eagles Parkway. For further information or to register for events, call 816-228-4020 or go to mymcpl.org/events.

Registration is required unless otherwise stated.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Friday –9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beginning Genealogy: 6:30 p.m., Feb. 19. Learn the basics of genealogical research from census records to organization tips. This is a beginner-level class.

Book Group: 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Feb 4. Enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books! Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next. (Adults)

Introduction to Internet Genealogy: 6:30 p.m., Feb. 25. Discover the best genealogy websites for your research. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer literacy is needed to follow along.

Google Docs: 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 12. Learn how to create, save, and print a document using Google Docs.

Google Sheets: 10:30 a.m., Feb. 19. Learn Google Sheets terminology, spreadsheet navigation, and formula-writing.

Google Suite Overview: 10;30 a.m., Feb. 5. Discover the popular Google Apps that you can access for free on your computer.

Magic and Myth in Harry Potter’s Universe: 6:30 p.m., Feb. 5. Join in a discussion of the Potterverse. Explore the myth and legend of the magic schools, such as Hogwarts and Durmstrang.

Architecture: It Isn’t Just for Humans: 2 p.m., Feb. 8.Beavers build dams, and birds build nests. Learn more about animal architects. (ages 6 and older)

Kindergarten Readiness Storytime Series: 6 p.m. beginning Feb. 4. Our experts will demonstrate the ways you can use picture books, music, fingerplays, and movement activities to grow your child’s love of reading and fully prepare them for success in kindergarten. Ages 3 and up.

Play and Learn Time: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 5 p.m. Thursdays. Stimulating and fun activities. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits. (Ages 3 and up) No registration required.

Storytime for Families: 6 p.m. on Thursdays in February. Hear stories, sing songs, and make some great family memories at the library. All ages.

Storytime for Toddlers: 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. Designed for toddlers between 18 and 36 months old and one-on-one caregivers. Program may require parental participation.

Tommy Terrific’s Black Cowboys of the Old West: 2:30 p.m., Feb. 21. Join magician Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic for a trip back in time to meet famous black cowboys – Bill Pickett, Mary Fields, Nat Love, Bass Reeves – and learn their role in American history. Ages 3 and up.