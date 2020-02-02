From The Examiner Jan. 26-31, 1970:

• “POLICE UNIT CITED FOR ‘CATCHES’” – A plaque was presented Wednesday to the police patrol unit making the greatest number of apprehensions during 1969 through the use of the National Crime Information Center. The unit honored works out of the patrol division under the command of Capt. Rondell Stewart. The unit recorded 404 “hits” last year, including wanted persons, recovery of stolen cars, missing license plates, and stolen property. The computer terminal here is tied in with the Kansas city computer, which is interphased with the NCiC computer.

• “BARE SIDEWALK NEEDS FAVORED” – Residents of the William Southern school district Monday night asked the city council to build just enough sidewalks in their area to meet state requirements for getting a footbridge built over I-70. The state has proposed a footbridge over I-70 at Phelps Road. Bill Carpenter, a spokesman for the Southeast Home Owners Association, told the council the financial burden could be limited by keeping the amount of sidewalks down to only what is actually needed to put the bridge in.

• “CHURCH TO BE ACTIVITY, WORSHIP CENTER” – A “total worship and activity center” was how Willard Becker, presiding bishop of the Blue Valley Stake of the RLDS Church, described the new Beacon Heights RLDS Church, under construction at 19402 E. Holke Road. Situated near the highest point in Jackson County, the church’s striking architecture will serve to enhance the beauty of the surrounding area. The 26 acres will be used as a park and recreational facility for church, community and youth groups.

From The Independence Examiner Jan. 26-31, 1920:

• “URGE STRICT CARE” – The city council Tuesday night voted unanimously to back the City Board of Health in all proper efforts to handle the health situation, and head off the threatened epidemic of influenza.

“We have found many cases of illness,” said N.A. Harris, chief of police and member of the Board of Health, “which we have every reason to believe are influenza. … People generally are coming and going in and out of houses where such cases are, and no doubt are spreading the disease. If the city will stand by us, we will see that the ordinances are complied with in the reporting and in the quarantining of cases.”

• “CENSUS FIGURES SHORT” – While those in charge of taking the census are not permitted to give out the figures, Arthur Metzger, inspector for this district, let it be known this morning that he was greatly disappointed. For instance the fourth ward which is considered the largest ward in Independence, shows almost a thousand less than the first ward.

It is important that the census enumeration be accurate. Our standing in population is fixed for ten years by the standard and we are classified by the State laws and by the government laws. We do not want a padded enumeration, neither do we want an enumeration which gives us less than that to which we are entitled.