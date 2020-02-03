By 9:30 p.m. Sunday, after the Kansas City Chiefs completed their comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV, many fans streamed to a Rally House, Dick's Sporting Goods or any other nearby sporting apparel store that opened the doors, hoping to grab a ready-made championship T-shirt or hat.

Monday morning brought a continuous stream of happy fans, snatching up goods from the latest shipment.

Megan Taylor, manager of the Independence Rally House store, said her outlet closed at 12:30 a.m. Monday “after we sold out of all our pre-prints.”

The store received another shipment of apparel at 9 a.m., Taylor said, and by noon just a couple T-shirt selections from that remained, and the store was handing out tickets for hats like the ones worn by celebrating players after the game Sunday.

Taylor said her store anticipated more shipments coming at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, and they had been communicating with other Rally House locations in the metro area regarding which ones needed new shipments of gear.

Some left disappointed that Chiefs pennants were gone, but more pennants and other Super Bowl-related accessories would be coming later in the week.

“Everyone in the whole city is crazy (happy),” Taylor said.

School’s out

Area school districts have canceled classes for Wednesday to allow people to enjoy the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration parade Wednesday.

The Independence, Blue Springs, Lee's Summit, Grain Valley and Fort Osage school districts joined the litany of metro area districts who have called off classes Wednesday, calling it a “Red Snow Day.” St. Michael the Archangel High School will also be closed, as Bishop James Johnston declared a special holiday for schools in the Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic Diocese.

The Independence School District said early education and Kids Safari sites would also be closed Wednesday. The Blue Springs School District did add that it would have classes Wednesday if the parade is postponed due to inclement weather.

The Jackson County Circuit Court will be closed Wednesday, including both the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse in Independence. Presiding Judge David Byrn decided to cancel due to expected traffic congestion that would make it difficult for people to get to scheduled hearing and Family Court.

Jackson County announced that municipal court will also be closed Wednesday, as well.

Chiefs celebration parade

• The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Kansas City. The finalized route will be released Tuesday morning.

• The rally at the end of the parade will be just outside Union Station, similar to the Royals parade in 2015.

• With some estimates of 1 million people anticipated for the parade and rally, expect heavy congestion, lengthy traffic delays and giant crowds. Says KCPD Chief Rick Smith: “Pack your patience.”