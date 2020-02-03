An apartment fire Monday afternoon at the Hocker Heights complex in Independence killed one person, and firefighters are investigating the cause.

Firefighters from six stations responded to the fire at 1:31 p.m., at the 300 block of North Leslie Avenue, Independence fire personnel said. One first responder suffered a minor injury, and responders rescued the victim and transported them to the hospital, where they died. Firefighters contained the blaze to just one housing and reported it under control at 1:47 p.m.

– Examiner staff