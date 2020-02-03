By first responder standards, Chiefs fans remained relatively calm in celebrating Sunday's Super Bowl victory, though a fireworks accident left one person dead.

That incident happened in a south Kansas City neighborhood about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Kansas City Police said, when the male victim tried to light commercial-grade fireworks in an improvised mortar and one of them exploded. The man suffered a “catastrophic head injury” and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Amid the area's largest Super Bowl gathering yesterday – the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, where police estimated about 20,000 people converged – police made 14 arrests and “ejected” 45 people from the premises. The Kansas City Fire Department said it responded to 24 medical incidents at Power & Light. In the Westport entertainment district, police reported some disturbances but nothing serious.

Kansas City Police also listed 163 reports of gunfire between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, though no listed injuries.

In Independence, police said they handled several fireworks and shots-fired calls, but with no reported injuries or property damage.

Blue Springs Police reported just one incident – a fight after the game at Dirty Harry's Bar and Grill on Missouri 7 near Moreland School Road. The victim in that case declined to press charges, police said.