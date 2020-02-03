Voters in Independence and in the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District will head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections and a bond issue.

Polls in Missouri are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The primary election is for districts 3 and 4 on the Independence City Council – generally the southeast and southwest portions of the city.

In District 3, Mike Steinmeyer, Kenneth Love, Dan O'Neill and Celeste Matthys look to fill the seat held by Scott Roberson, who decided not to run for re-election after six years on the council.

In District 4, incumbent Tom Van Camp is challenged by Chris Heitzman and Daniel Hobart. The top two vote recipients in each district advance to the April 7 general election.

The Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, which includes most of Blue Springs and Grain Valley, Lake Tapawingo and some unincorporated areas of Jackson County, is asking voters to approve $7.5 million in bonds, to be used for building and equipment improvements, including vehicles, around the district.

The district's bonding capacity is about $18 million, so the bond issue would not raise taxes.