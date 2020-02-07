A Hallsville man was charged with felony DWI for a crash involving a a Boone County Sheriff's deputy.

Along with the DWI charge, Dustin Ray Ritchie, 45, is charged with careless and imprudent driving and failing to stop. He was arrested Jan 14 and released on $5,500 bond on the felony DWI.

Deputy Kyle Watts wrote in a probable cause statement that about midnight Jan. 13 Ritchie crashed into a Boone County cruiser on routine patrol near Route B and Mount Zion Church Road.

The deputy, who was not named in Watt’s affidavit, said he tried to avoid the crash but Richie struck the crusader on the driver’s side door. He sustained soreness and pain from the seatbelt he was wearing, according to the affidavit.

Ritchie smelled of alcohol and told deputies he had been drinking, the affidavit shows. Deputies reportedly found a bottle of whiskey, prescription pills and a small amount of marijuana in his vehicle.