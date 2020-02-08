ONWARD AND UPWARD

Tim Jackman has been named Interim President and CEO of Previsor Insurance. He will oversee the Previsor operation in addition to service agreements with Missouri Employers Mutual. Jackman previously worked with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for 14 years in various positions, and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Central Methodist University.

Missouri Employers Mutual has appointed Jennifer Peck as Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Marketing and Roger Walleck as Vice President of Underwriting and Consultative Services. Peck has been with MEM since 2001 after serving five years as assistant director at the University of Missouri News Bureau. Walleck joined MEM in 2017 after more than a decade in leadership positions at Meadowbrook Insurance Group.

KUDOS

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the country for the fifth year in a row by Franchise Business Review in its “2020 Top 200 Best Franchises” list. The list is based on surveys of franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor.