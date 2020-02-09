Columbia Public Schools issues grades for students, and the annual Community Perception Survey is a chance for the public to do the same for the district.

In the 2019 survey, conducted late last year by telephone with 400 heads-of-households who are registered voters, about 26 percent gave the district an overall grade of "A" and another 62 percent gave it a "B" rating.

One in nine, 11 percent, gave it a "C" grade. None gave the district a failing grade, although 1 percent of survey-takers did give the district a "D."

"That's pretty good," Board of Education member Paul Cushing said of the district's overall grades.

He would like to move more people from the "B" category to the "A" category, he said.

"There's always room for improvement no matter what we do," Cushing said. "I think the district works tirelessly to educate every child."

The survey results will be presented Monday at the board's regular Education meeting, where the board also will receive an update on policy revisions being considered, including the policy on recording special education and disability meetings.

"This year's findings continue to show strong public support," the survey introduction reads. "The district received the highest scores we have seen on this type of survey among other schools in the state of Missouri."

Residents rated the district highest for student safety, followed by the quality of buildings, welcoming employees at schools and performance of teachers.

Sixty percent of survey-takers gave the district an "A" grade for students safety, the highest percentage selecting the top grade among survey items.

The lowest share of top marks were for the district administration and school board, who received an "A" from only 12 percent of survey-takers. The administration and board received a "B" grade from 54 percent of respondents and a "C" from 26 percent.

Michelle Baumstark, school district spokeswoman, said it's important for the district to evaluate itself and how the community perceives the district.

"We're proud of the results and encouraged by areas of focus where we continue to see improved results," Baumstark said. "The results indicate the community believes we've done a good job when it comes to safety and security, the quality of our facilities and creating welcoming environments. Our innovative programs and curriculum and the quality of our teachers are also bright spots in our district."

The survey results come as the district is preparing for an election for a $20 million bond issue in April. No survey items were specifically about the bond issue, but in "value received by patrons for the tax dollars spent," the district received an "A" from 38 percent, a "B" from from 25 percent and a "C" from 17 percent.

On the districts history of fulfilling promises, 16 percent gave the district an "A," 35 percent a "B" and 22 percent a "C."

"We're appreciative of the support we receive from our community," Baumstark said. "Our community values its public schools. It understands that great schools mean a thriving community."

The district will pay polling firm Excellence K12 up to $11,900 for the survey, Baumstark said.

Updates on several policies, including a long-debated policy related to allowing parents to record special education and disability meetings involving their children, will be presented. State Rep. Chuck Bayse, R-Rocheport, has filed a bill that would allow parents to record the meetings. The bill has been approved in committees and is awaiting a spot on the House floor debate calendar.

Information related to the recording policy states the district will order recording hardware for each school. Permission letters will be posted on the website so parents requesting to record can access it easily. A smaller work group with an additional parent will be convened. The administration will look at practices in other districts, including Los Angeles. The district will work to make its website accessible to people with disabilities.

It's progress, said Michelle Ribaudo, president of the Columbia Special Education Parent-Teacher Association. It is one of the groups that has lobbied the school board to allow parents to record the meetings.

"They're headed in the right direction," Ribaudo said. "It's encouraging."

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the school district administration building, 1818 W. Worley St.

