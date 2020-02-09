Two seniors at William Chrisman High School have been selected as the Rotary Clubs of Independence students of the month:

• Rachel Slayton is a recipient of the McCoy Award for Academic Excellence and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has also been a member of the student council, a club for future health professionals (HOSA), KC Healthtracks (a program which provides learning opportunities to students interested in healthcare careers) and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Rachel also participates in the A.C.E. Club (Association for Chrisman Excellence) which tries to foster positive self image in students at Chrisman High School.

Rachel has also participated in the UMKC Dental Explorer Post of the Boy Scouts of America and is active in her church youth program. She is also employed at QuikTrip.

Rachel plans to complete an 18 month mission trip for her church and to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho. She hopes to major in biomedical science and to attend Dental School after her college graduation. Rachel hopes to specialize in orthodontics.

Rachel is the daughter of John and Jeanie Slayton.

• Mason Woods is a recipient of the McCoy Award for Academic Excellence and is a member of the French National Honor Society. Mason has also participated in French Club, the A+ scholarship program, and the photography club.

Mason was selected to travel to France as an exchange student and was able to attend a French High School during that time. Mason’s family has also hosted a French exchange student here in Independence.

Outside of school, Mason has participated in Troop 865 with the Boy Scouts of America and has volunteered for Harvesters. Mason has also attended Space Camp at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson, KS for four years, travelling to the Kennedy Space Center, to air force bases and meeting astronauts during these camping experiences.

Mason plans to attend a local university and is interested in studying graphic design, interior design or urban planning.

Mason is the son of Vanessa and Brian Woods.