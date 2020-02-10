Elisha Wells Stroupe, Missouri author and blogger of Desperate Farmwives, will speak at Rolla Public Library on Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Stroupe has taken her own stories of life on the farm and its humorous predicaments in her new book Desperate Farmwives.

“Farm life can be pretty stressful and it’s best to have a good sense of humor if you have to rely on the weather and have to work closely with your spouse,” Stroupe says. “Every farm family has these stories that they can now look back on and see the humor, although they may not seem funny at the time.”

Stroupe resides on a farm in Armstrong with her family. She started her blog in 2014 after staying at home when her second son was born and began writing for Missouri Life, HoCo Media and other blogs and websites focusing on humor, travel and education.

Desperate Farmwives begins by describing Stroupe’s lack of knowledge about farm life even though she grew in a small town and moves into the humorous tales about learning these valuable lessons while helping her husband and raising kids on the farm. As she says throughout the books, she’s not the most willing helper, but she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

Stroupe will have books available at the author visit, but they can also be purchased on Amazon. Visit her blog at desperatefarmwives.weebly.com for some entertaining tales not included in the book as well.