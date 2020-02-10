Go Chiefs, but some partying was a bit much

King Anderson, Independence

To the editor:

At the risk of sounding prudish, I must state an obvious fact: Patrick Mahomes, our beloved local hero, did not set a good example on Parade Day as he guzzled beer and poured some down on Kelce as part of the celebration.

So much for being a good role model for our youth, who will want to be just like him as they grow up. Hoisting and holding a bottle of beer will seem the cool thing to do. What’s wrong with that picture? It belies the fact that thousands die each year as a result of drunken driving. Who knows whose DNA may turn an “innocent” beer into an alcohol addiction? Who knows how many homes are broken, how many cases of domestic abuse occur, or how many children live in fear of a Dad or Mom made mean with drunkenness?

Rather than “fighting for the right to party,” why not rejoice in being sober and setting a good example. May the goal be to be a good man rather than a “good old boy.” May we stop making excuses for ourselves or the Chiefs and view “party” in a wholesome way.

We’re not down on Patrick or the Chiefs, just disappointed.

If people don’t want to do the right thing, they won’t

Roland Sneed, Blue Springs

To the editor:

I am writing about the government trying to "push" people to do the right thing. It is mostly a waste of time. They have to want to do it to change their habits.

For example, I have heard that since smoking has not decreased or at least not as much as desired, they want to put pictures on cigarette packages of smoke-damaged lungs and other similar photos. I don't think this will work because of what I have experienced. In the 1950s when I was in school, the school would bring the students into the auditorium and show a movie with operations on people who smoked and what their lungs looked like and those that had lung cancer from smoking. Did it work? Absolutely not. I smoked for 20 years and so did my two brothers. This also was in spite of our dad saying he would buy us a gold watch if we didn't smoke by the time we were 21. None of us got a watch. I got smart one day and quit cold turkey. That was in 1979.

Also noticed is that many are still using their cell phones while driving, drinking while driving, and not using their seat belts. My youngest brother won't use one because he "doesn't want to be strapped in when the car catches on fire." Others because it is "inconvenient."

A chance to learn more about the Revolutionary Era

Michael Hahn, Independence

To the editor:

In 2026 we will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence that created the United States of America. As a member of the Independence Patriots chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, we are sharing over the next five years information about the people and events that led up to July 4, 1776.

The purposes of the SAR are patriotic, historical and educational. I want to share two notable events that, in essence, were the beginnings of the road to independence. In December we celebrated George Mason, who was a member of the Virginia House of Burgesses. In 1769, he authored the Virginia Resolves, which were the first time anyone had sought to codify opposition to the British Parliament’s ongoing policies toward Colonial America. This resulted in the Virginian governor dismissing the House of Burgesses. Thomas Jefferson used many of Mason’s ideas when drafting the Declaration of Independence and called Mason “the wisest man of his generation.”

The first armed conflict between colonists and British troops happened on Jan. 19, 1770. The Battle of Golden Hill was fought in New York City. As colonists posted broadsheets and distributed pamphlets objecting to British policies, British soldiers were ordered to stop this from happening. When ordered back to barracks, they became surrounded by citizens and an encounter ensued that resulted in many being wounded, although no deaths occurred. As a result, the tensions increased that would lead to the encounter in Massachusetts in March that resulted in the Boston Massacre.

If you wish to learn more and read our broadsheets about these two events go to www.independencepatriotssar.org/gallery-1.