The Missouri Department of Transportation will close two lanes each of northbound and southbound Interstate 435 over the Missouri River this weekend for bridge repair work.

Lane closures will last from 7 p.m. Friday until noon Sunday, as crews will be doing concrete pier work underneath the bridge, which is just south of Worlds of Fun has more than 81,000 vehicles crossing each day, MoDOT estimates. The on-ramp from Missouri 210 to southbound I-435 will also be closed during the same time period.

The pier work is part of a two-year bridge rehabilitation project. In mid-March, crews will reduce both northbound and southbound lanes to just one lane each between Missouri 210 and Front St., which will cause lengthy slowdowns.

MoDOT had planned to do that lane closure last August but decided to wait, as the traffic configuration would not have worked for the winter. With industrial areas near both sides of the bridge, the highway has a large number of tractor-trailers in the daily traffic.

As part of the $32 million rehab project, crews will replace the bridge deck, reinforce the structural steel and repair the substructure of the aging structure.