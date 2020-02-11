The Run For Her Life 5K will now expand its scope to all forms of cancer, not just breast cancer.

The Run For Her Life Mother’s Day 5K in Moberly has raised money and awareness for women with breast cancer since 2008, but the organization this year decided to broaden its scope to all forms of cancer.

“We felt like we’ve been successful in helping our community with breast cancer, but we feel like we can do more,” said Run For Her Life Committee Member Lori Turk. “That’s why we decided to expand Run For Her Life to include other cancers.”

The 5K started when Shan Shauffler was in Australia during Mother’s Day in 2007 and was not able to spend the day with his mom in Moberly who was diagnosed with breast cancer. That Mother’s Day Shauffler ran in a 5K to show his support for his mother, an idea that he thought to replicate in Moberly when he came back. The idea was that everyone should be able to spend Mother’s Day with their mom, which breast cancer often prevents, Turk said.

“For a 5K in Moberly at that time, if you had 50 people that was a lot,” Turk said. “We had over 300 people that year and raised about $6,000...and it’s just expanded from there.”

The organization over the past 12 years has partnered with the Randolph County Health Department and used proceeds from the 5K to pay for mammogram screenings for women who may not be able to afford them. The organization has given over $130,000 to the health department for screenings since it’s first race.

“I think it’s great,” said Sharon Whisenand, health department administrator. “Anytime you can do something preventative and the earlier you can catch cancer, the more successful your treatment is. Programs like this are just amazing. That we have the community support and dollars to do that is great. I just hope everyone gets the preventative testing they should.”

Eventually the use of the Run For Her Life proceeds expanded to help women directly who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We found that women don’t actually always ask for help,” Turk said. “So we started reaching out to anyone we knew who got diagnosed… and help offset some of their financial burden.”

About $20,000 total has been spent to help women pay for counseling, prosthesis and wigs, among other things.

Turk did not have cancer when she joined the organization but was eventually diagnosed with breast cancer which completely changed her perspective, she said. Ultimately, it made her a better advocate for those diagnosed with cancer because she had the chance to meet with many others going through some form of cancer, she said.

“The impact that breast cancer has on your life is the same if you have skin cancer, liver cancer or colon cancer,” Turk said. “If there is a ribbon color for cancer, there is a reason to be fighting against it.

The decision to include other forms of cancer in the 5K will hopefully draw even more community support this year and beyond, Turk said.

“Everybody knows somebody that’s had some form of cancer,” she said.

Whisenand said the health department and organization will work together to find a way to use raised money for other cancers.

Each year about 500 on average register for the 5K, which will hopefully increase with the organization’s expansion, she said.

“The community has been amazing,” Turk said. “We’ve had a lot of sponsorships from local businesses. Some of them have been with us since the first year and they donate every single year. We’ve had people come every year. ...We see our shirts out in the community all the time. This community has been very gracious and giving when it comes to supporting this event.”

Those looking to participate in the 5K on donate can register at run4herlife5k.com.

