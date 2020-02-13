The College of Arts, Sciences, and Business (CASB) at Missouri University of Science and Technology will host its first Graduate Student Recruitment Day.

The College of Arts, Sciences, and Business (CASB) at Missouri University of Science and Technology will host its first Graduate Student Recruitment Day on Saturday, March 7. The informational event is open to college graduates, graduating college seniors and undergraduates interested in attending graduate school.

CASB Graduate Student Recruitment Day at Missouri S&T will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Rooms 120, 121 and 124 of Butler-Carlton Hall located at 1401 N. Pine Street in Rolla, Missouri. Interested students should register online at casb.mst.edu/gradschool. Organizers expect attendees from universities and colleges across Missouri and surrounding states. Students who register in advance and attend the event will receive a $25.00 gift card to assist with their travel expenses.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2022, 18 percent of all jobs will require a master’s degree.

“We want to make potential students aware that a graduate degree earned in S&T’s College of Arts, Sciences, and Business will equip them with a world-class education while enabling many to stay close to home,” says Dr. Melanie Mormile, associate dean of research and external relations for the college and professor of biological sciences. “Our graduate programs are both rigorous and diverse, and our students leave ready for professional and research careers. This event will give prospective students the chance to learn about our programs from faculty and current students and to learn about the benefits of living in Rolla.”

CASB graduate programs at Missouri S&T include the master of business administration (MBA) degree and master of science (M.S.) degrees in biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, statistics, industrial-organizational psychology, information science and technology, and technical communication; master of science (M.S.) degrees for teachers for high school physical sciences and mathematics; and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees in chemistry, mathematics and physics. Many of the master’s programs offer non-thesis, distance-learning and online options.

The college also offers graduate certificates requiring 12-15 hours of coursework, in over 25 career-specific tracks.

For more details and to view the schedule, visit casb.mst.edu/gradschool. Students should register online to attend. For more information about the graduate programs, contact Mormile at mmormile@mst.edu.