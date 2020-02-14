The Moberly Kiwanis Club is raising money to furnish the small park on Sinnock Ave.

The Moberly Kiwanis Club continues to work to meet its fundraising goal in order to build a small park that would serve the northeast quadrant of Moberly.

"This will be a park similar in size to Fox Park and provide recreational opportunities for an entire quadrant of town," said Moberly Parks and Recreation Director Troy Bock. "Hopefully also spurring redevelopment in the area."

The park, located at 911 Sinnock Avenue, will ultimately cost about $200,000-$250,000 to add a playground and a pavilion, along with other amenities, Bock said. Due to the high price tag, the Kiwanis Club is finding creative ways to fundraise, including a pancake breakfast March 7.

Kiwanis will host the pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m at Gratz Brown Elementary. Meals cost $6 for adults and $4 for children six to 11 years old.

Typically, the club raises approximately $5,000-$7,000 through its pancake breakfast each year, Bock said. As funding increases, Kiwanis will also reach out to other community organizations for support, he said.

The city has $75,000 in the annual budget earmarked to go toward Kiwanis Park, and Bock said the goal is for the club, organizations and other donations to make up another $50,000 so that the city can apply for a 50-50 match grant, which would allow the full cost of the park to be covered.

The parks department is tentatively looking at 2023 as the construction year for Kiwanis Park. It would likely apply for the grant in 2022 if the remainder of the funding matches up.

Having even a small park in this area of Moberly is important since it currently does not have a park that kids can visit, Bock said.

"Sometimes it's a game changer to have a park within walking distance of your house," Bock said. "Our hope is that we can provide kids with more access to parks and nature."

eciburn@moberlymonitor.com