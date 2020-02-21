Rolla city councilor says residents have voiced concern on the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce's program “Chamber Chicks” impact on the city's image to tourists.

Rolla City Councilor David Schott cut straight to the point at this week’s Rolla City Council meeting in questioning Executive Director of the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce Stevie Kearse on the chamber’s program — Chamber Chicks.

Chamber Chicks is an 11-year-old program through the chamber side of the Rolla Chamber of Commerce. Kearse said it is 100 percent separate from the chamber of commerce’s contract with the city for tourism, and President of the Rolla Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Tonya Greven oversees the program.

Schott said even though it’s not tourism specific, it is part of what the chamber does. And around six residents have come to him concerned about the Chamber Chicks branding's use as part of the marketing efforts to promote Rolla to tourists.

He said multiple dictionaries define the term “chick” as offensive and insulting to women, and the Chamber Chicks program has an online presence that people come into contact with when they search for Rolla online.

“Seeing as the chamber is the contracted public face of our town, do you think there would be an issue with the visiting public if some of these visitors saw this (Chamber Chicks) online and thought that it could be offensive?” Schott asked.

Kearse said that the program goes to work for the chamber’s businesses and is a great way to promote traffic to the local business community.

“We’ve done some amazing fun things let me tell you. We’ve made donuts at Donut King. We’ve made coffee, we’ve been baristas… We’ve worked at the experimental mine,” Kearse said. “We have a lot of fun with it, and we also do have a governing body, which is our board of directors that approves everything the chamber of commerce does.”

Greven, who oversees the Chamber Chicks program, added that the topic had been discussed with the board of directors, and there has been no issue with it. She said high schools out there have their mascot as chicks, and the program's name originated 11 years ago after learning of the Joplin chamber, referring to themselves as the Chamber Chicks.

Schott commented that the term can still be viewed as offensive and that he is concerned with people who might see it as distasteful.

“Since we are a majority (female) led council, do you think the public would see it as odd if we called our public body the chicks?” Schott asked. “Could it make people think we are less serious or professional about what we are doing or offend certain people in our body or the public?”

Schott added that it could deter a business who is looking to locate to Rolla.

Greven said that she invites anyone who is concerned with the Chamber Chicks program to visit the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce’s office.

“I will vouch, not just as the chamber president, we have one of the strongest chambers in the state of Missouri, and I’m very, very proud to be part of that, so I don’t really see an issue with the Chamber Chicks,” Greven said.