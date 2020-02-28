Janet Newgard Key, 46, of Lidgerwood, ND, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mayo Hospital, Rochester, MN.

Janet Newgard Key, 46, of Lidgerwood, ND, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mayo Hospital, Rochester, MN. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood. Janet Lyn Newgard Key was born on Dec. 5, 1973, in Devils Lake, ND. Daughter of Marvin Newgard and Janice Newgard. She attended Devils Lake High school. Her senior year she graduated from Roosevelt High school in Grand Forks, ND, in 1993. Janet moved to Moorhead, MN, in 1994, and worked as a CNA for Merit Care hospital for 15 years. In 1995, she had the greatest gift from God, her daughter, Hope Elizabeth Newgard. In 2004, she moved her family to Lidgerwood. In 2004, she worked at Art's Tavern as a bartender and she was a volunteer driver for the ambulance. In 2005, she began her lifelong career at Bobcat. In 2009, she met the love of her life Jesse Key they were reunited in marriage in 2017. Janet was a loving mother and wife. She was a hard worker. Her hobby was cooking. She enjoyed cooking for everybody. You never left her home or camper with an empty stomach. She enjoyed camping at Silver Lake with her family and friends. Friends, family and faith is what kept her motivated. She was quick to drop what she was doing to help somebody in need. Selfless was a trait that reflected everything she was about. Her friends absolutely adored her. I didn’t know one person could be loved by so many people. Her faith clearly showed and was a strong light of her life. She worked, sacrificed and fought, she did everything in her power to make sure her daughter had everything that she didn’t. Janet was strong willed, goodhearted. She loved every single person that was in her life. Janet is survived by; her husband, Jesse Key; her daughter, Hope Seelye and husband, Michael Seelye of Lidgerwood; her grandkids, Kendell Lawnerence of Detroit Lakes, MN, Makayla, Cayden, and Violet Clark of Wadena, MN; stepdaughters, Skya Key of Wahpeton, ND, Jessica Houser of Lidgerwood; her two sisters, Karla Mercer and Tammy Eback of Devils Lake; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.