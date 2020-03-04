Highlights are as of March 2.

Sunday morning church service was held in the dining room. In the afternoon, a game of manipulation was played. Special care veterans also enjoyed a movie with snacks.

On Monday morning, the Vietnam history group met. Directly after lunch, a short memorial service was held to honor those resident veterans that had passed away in the month of February. Later in the afternoon, VFW Auxiliary No. 4088 sponsored and assisted a bingo game. In the evening, the Be-Bo Bouncers 4-H club sponsored and assisted a bingo game. Special care veterans also enjoyed music with Ginny Raney in the morning.

Tuesday morning, a “pass the trash” card game was played. In the afternoon, VFW Auxiliary No. 3772 sponsored and assisted a bingo game. Mardi Gras King cake was served. Special care veterans enjoyed bingo and baking in the morning.

Wednesday morning, art class was held followed by a game of manipulation. Veterans celebrating birthdays in the month of February were treated to lunch at Diner 54. At noon, an Ash Wednesday service was held to celebrate the beginning of Lent. Pastor Iman led bible study directly after lunch. In the afternoon, birthday bingo was sponsored and assisted by VFW No. 2173 and Auxiliary.

Thursday morning a bingo game was played. In the afternoon, a poker tournament was played. Special care veterans also enjoyed strawberry floats in observance of National Strawberry Day.

Friday morning, coffee and donuts was served. In the afternoon, Barb Spradlin and Juanita Burdette-Daison were recognized as the employee and rookie of the month, respectively. A small group of veterans attended a local fish fry in the evening.

Saturday morning, a game of manipulation was played. In the afternoon, a group of veterans went bowling in Fulton. Special care veterans enjoyed hand massages and a popcorn/soda social in the afternoon.

SPOTLIGHT: The staff activity committee will hold a trivia night 6 p.m. March 21 at VFW No. 3772. Teams still are needed. For more information, contact Lori Riddle at (573) 581-1088.

HIGHLIGHT: For additional information, regarding healthcare needs at the facility, you can contact, Patrick Stevenson, DNS at 573-567-8224. For information on volunteering, you can contact Kathy Winkelman, Supervisor of Volunteer Service at 573-567-8238.