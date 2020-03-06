A University of Missouri fundraising campaign that stumbled soon after its public launch in 2015 has achieved its $1.3 billion goal.

The Mizzou: Our Time to Lead campaign has exceeded the goal by $42 million so far and will be closed with a major celebration still in the planning stages, MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in an interview.

Cartwright, who started in his job almost two years after the public launch of the campaign in October 2015, said the effort has shown him the depth of feeling for MU.

"I continue, personally, to be amazed at how much the people who are affiliated with this university really care about it," Cartwright said.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The campaign began in 2011 and was handled quietly for four years. The public launch took place during Homecoming week in 2015, which was also when the Concerned Student 1950 protesters first made their presence known on campus by blocking then-President Tim Wolfe's car during the Homecoming parade.

Within a month of that protest, Wolfe and then-Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin were ousted, in large part because of the protesters, who were demanding a more inclusive campus with a larger minority representation in faculty and a greater emphasis on diversity.

The widespread publicity from those events hit the fundraising efforts hard, as new pledges and donations in December 2015 were $6 million below December 2014. Some donors withdrew previous pledges.

As memories faded, fundraising again picked up and the university set several milestones, including a record $121 million in cash receipts during fiscal 2017 that was beaten a year later as $147 million was received.

The fundraising campaign had three goals at its launch and a project completion date sometime this year. The university wanted to establish "signature centers" — endowed programs that would attract students — as well as repair the campus infrastructure and increase the campus endowment.

Cartwright said he added a specific category for student success after studying the project when he was hired.

"Obviously all of these things help our students, but it is good when you can put it there specifically," Cartwright said.

The campaign kicked off with a $25 million gift to establish one of the signature centers, the Kinder Institute for Constitutional Democracy, from Rich and Nancy Kinder. One of the large donations was $21.6 million from David and Wendy Novak to establish the Novak Leadership Institute in the School of Journalism.

In all, there were four signature centers established or enhanced during the campaign.

There were many small donations as well that helped the campaign reach its goal. There were 43,500 donations of $10 or less, MU spokesman Christian Basi wrote in an email.

One of the mid-sized donations received during the campaign was $243,000 donated by George Smith, professor emeritus of biological sciences, and his wife, Marjorie Sable, professor emerita in the School of Social Work. The money was Smith's share of his 2018 Nobel Prize for chemistry.

The money, along with $200,000 from the Missouri Compact Promise and Opportunity Scholarship Program and $100,000 from funds Cartwright set aside for scholarships, will provide financial aid to 20 students in the fall in the College of Arts & Science.

"We wanted a gift that would help sustain the whole liberal arts idea, which is knowledge valued for its own sake, emphasizing the interconnectedness of knowledge, of thinking, of ideas, production and writing," Smith said.

The future fundraising efforts of the university should turn away from big, headline-grabbing projects and instead focus on supporting MU as a whole to keep student costs down, Smith said.

"I hope we will see the reason that almost all other industrial countries have an made education free for everyone," Smith said. "It should not be a huge financial burden that it is now."

That burden, Cartwright said, goes beyond the basic cost of college. There is a gap between students who can afford enrichment trips abroad and internships in the summer and those who must work to support their education.

"The question is how do we find the donors, the people, who realize the importance of that in the future of some student's life," Cartwright said. "We would like to give our students as many of those experiences as possible."

MU's endowment was almost $1.2 billion in January, surpassing the goal of growing it to $1 billion during the campaign.

The university hasn't accepted every gift offered, Cartwright said. When a donor has an idea, the university must examine it carefully.

"If there are things that don't align with what we are trying to do, we wouldn't do them," he said.

The value of the gift must also be balanced with any additional costs the university would incur, he said.

"We are not in a position to be able to say, OK, we can take something that is then going to cost us money," he said.

The biggest priority for ongoing fundraising is to support the NextGen Precision Health Institute, which is under construction near MU Hospital.

"We will be emphasizing precision health and talking to a lot of people about it," he said.

rkeller@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1709