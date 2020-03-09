Jarding also served as executive director in 2005-2006.

Pam Jarding has been chosen by the Board of Directors as the next executive director for Main Street Chillicothe, effective March 1. According to a press release from Main Street Chillicothe, previous Executive Director, Ben White, left this position at the end of October, to work with the Missouri Main Street Connection program. Jarding has been the events and communications coordinator for the organization since November of 2017.

She has been involved with Main Street Chillicothe for nearly 15 years and has served in many capacities, including serving on various committees, the Main Street Board and serving as board president, as well as being the executive director from 2005 to July 2006.

Jarding is currently the 4th Ward Councilwoman for the City of Chillicothe, a board member of the Livingston County Extension Council, a board member for the North Missouri Center for Youth and Families, a member of the Hedrick Medical Center Community Advisory Committee, and a member of the personnel committee of the First Baptist Church, as well as a member of the church praise team, choir and ensemble group.

She is a native of Missouri and was born and raised on a farm outside of Milan. She has been married to Jim Jarding for 45 years and together they are the parents of Jared Jarding, paramedic for the Kansas City Fire Department, and Brett (Carie), who resides in Kansas City, Kan., and owns his own business. The Chillicothe Jardings are the proud grandparents of Maddie, 8, Karsyn, 5, with the upcoming arrival of grandson, Tye James Jarding.