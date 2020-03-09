Press release for March 8

2:36 a.m., Officer transported prisoner to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

1:07 a.m., Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at Saale’s Bar. No victims came forward on scene, no injures were observed to anyone, no person came forward with identification of the alleged persons fighting, no property damage was reported to the business.

10:35 a.m., Officer received a parking complaint in the 600 block of Woodward. Officer discovered the vehicle had run out of fuel and owner was making arrangements for removal.

12:32 p.m., Officer responded to a report of a suspicious person at a local park. The person was located and the guardian of the subject arrived and took custody of the subject.

1:47 p.m., Officer received parking complaint in the 1200 block of Walnut. Owner had moved the vehicle prior to officer arrival.

2:30 p.m., Officer assisted a stranded motorist at U.S. Highway 65 and U.S. Highway 36.

3:21 p.m., Officer received a report of theft in the 1000 block of Graves Street. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested Angela Stock and Spencer Pittman with the assistance of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Both were processed at the police department, cited and released pending a future court appearance.

3:33 OM, Officer fingerprinted subject per a court order.

4:58 p.m., Officer responded to a local park for an unattended child. Officer located guardians of child which were nearby.

5:24 p.m., Officers responded to a business alarm in the 600 block of Locust Street. The alarm activation was deemed to be accidental.

7:43 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Fairway and Country Club to a neighbor dispute. Officer was able to assist the neighbors in solving their dispute.

11:33 p.m., Officer responded to the 300 block of Calhoun Street for a suspicious person. Officer was able to locate the subject and advised subject of trespass notice.

On March 8. the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 77 calls for service.

Press release for March 7

12:08 a.m., Complaint that someone was pointing a laser pointer at cars driving in the area on Broadway between Polk and Calhoun streets. Officers were unable to locate a suspect.

1:38 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 2600 block of N. Washington Street. Activated accidentally by employee.

3:09 a.m., Officer checking Hedrick Medical Center for subject who had been experiencing a medical issue at an out-of-town residence and had driven themselves to obtain treatment. Subject was there and receiving treatment.

7:11 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of Graves Street. accidental activation.

7:29am Officer made a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Road for a speeding violation. Driver was cited for excessive speed and failure to display registration plate.

8:22 a.m., Officer made a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Road for a speeding violation. Driver was cited for excessive speed.

9:11 a.m., Officer provided two funeral escorts for local businesses.

10:52 a.m., Reported that a subject is upset and yelling at Hedrick Medical Center. Subject left the premises.

11:45 a.m., Officers out at residence on Jennifer Lane. Property dispute. No report.

12:07 p.m., Officer out at business in the 100 block of Church Street to check on a vehicle.

12:32 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Calhoun and Washington streets regarding a two-vehicle non-injury accident. Officers determined a vehicle collided into the rear of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic for another vehicle turning left. Minor damage was reported with no injuries. No citations were issued.

1:07 p.m., Report of kids messing around building at old Litton Stadium. Kids were contacted and no report. Handled by officer.

1:13 p.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer reference possible child abuse.

3:43 p.m., Report of minor backing accident on the parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Information was obtained.

5:29 p.m., Officer conducted an investigation involving a property dispute from the area of 1200 block of Third Street.

5:38 p.m., Officers out in the 200 block of Garr Field Road for a possible illegal fire on Southwest Drive. No report.

6:17 p.m., Vehicle backing accident on parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. Striking vehicle left the scene. Investigation continuing.

7:17 p.m., Disturbance in the 300 block of Jackson Street. Father and son argument, no report.

7:40 p.m., Call that vehicles are blocking street in the 300 block of Webster. Subjects were talking and then moved on.

8:24 p.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of N. Washington on a continuing investigation.

9:00 p.m., Continuation of issues from 300 block of Jackson Street, subjects had left area on foot. Located at Clay Street Park and they separated after counseled by officers.

10:07 p.m., Disturbance in 300 block of Jackson Street. Male subject was arrested for domestic violence 4th degree, processed and transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

On March 7, the Chillicothe Police received 66 calls for service.

Press release for March 6

9:08 a.m., Officer out at Courthouse for Court duties.

9:12 a.m., Officer out in 900 block of Vine Street on a follow-up investigation.

9:13 a.m., School Resource Officer on a juvenile matter at Middle School.

10:14 a.m., Officer at 800 block of Walnut Street where an apartment was observed to have received water damage from another apartment. No report.

10:50 a.m., Officer executed a Caldwell County arrest warrant for failure to appear on a traffic charge of no driver’s license, on a subject at the the police department. Bond was posted and the subject released.

12:50 p.m., Officers out with Animal Control in the 900 block of First Street in reference possible vicious dog. Subjects advised of ordinance restrictions.

2:38 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street, for a two-vehicle non-injury accident. It was determined a vehicle pulling out of Hy-Vee Gas had struck a vehicle pulling out of World Finance. Minor damage was observed on both vehicles and both subjects stated they did not have any injuries. No citations were issued.

3:30 p.m., School Resource Officer out in 500 block of Park Lane on juvenile matter.

4:17 p.m., School Resource Officer assisted Emergency Services on medical call at the middle school.

4:31 p.m., Officers responded to U.S. Highway 65 near the U.S. Highway 36 on-ramp for a traffic accident. One driver and passenger received injuries and one driver received a citation for failure to yield.

6:05 p.m., Complaint of speeding vehicle in the500 block of N. Washington Street. Officer unable to observe.

8:23 p.m., Officers removed debris from roadway in the 500 block of W. Business Highway 36.

9:36 p.m., Officer at the police department speaking with subjects reference an assault on a juvenile. Determined to have occurred in Linn County. Advised to contact Linn County authority.

10:15 p.m., Officer out on U.S. Highway 36 on-ramp checking on vehicle. Subject had stopped to perform maintenance to vehicle.

11:12 p.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive checking open burning. Fire was extinguished and subjects advised of ordinance.

On March 6, Chillicothe Police received 81 calls for service.