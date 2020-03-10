Frankie Kimbrough, 78 of Drexel, Missouri passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Adrian Manor in Adrian, Missouri. A visitation was held from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (660-679-0009). Private family funeral services were held with cremation followin. Memorial contributions may be made to the Merwin Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at

Frankie Ann Price Kimbrough was born November 20, 1941 in Fairview, Missouri, daughter of Victor Eugene and Katherine Woodrow Forsythe Price. She grew up on a farm with six brothers and sisters.

Frankie attended Fairview High School, and married Carol Kimbrough on July 26, 1958. She stayed home and raised her family and later went to work for her husband's business. Frankie was locally known for her amazing fried chicken and sweet tea. Her greatest enjoyment came from being around her family and grandkids. Frankie had strong faith and attended the Merwin Christian Church, participating in many church activities and teaching Sunday School. Frankie loved spending time working on her yard and her roses, and had a big sense of humor.

Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers: Hugh Gene Price, Danny Joe Price, and Jerry Price; three sisters: Nancy Lou “Dee Dee” Daugherty, Verla Mae Pate, and Marilyn Donna Fairchild.

She is survived by her husband, Carol Kimbrough; children Clay (Tresa) Kimbrough of Ozark, Missouri, Kevin (Mitzi) Kimbrough of Amoret, Missouri, Vicki (Clay) Kimbrough of Amsterdam, Missouri, and Carol Ann (Tom) Bell of Adrian, Missouri; grandchildren Richelle Jackson (Clint), Michael Fink (Jessica), Danielle Hutchinson (Tommie), Trevor Clingman (Amy), Chad Kimbrough (Jessica), Monica Kimbrough (Rob), Justin Kimbrough (Kelsey), Kaitlyn Payne (JC), Dylan Bell (Dava), Zachary Marlow (Amanda), and Gregory Marlow; great-grandchildren Marshall Jackson, Mason Jackson, Garrett Fink, Grant Fink, Stella Fink, Landon Hutchinson, Melanie Hutchinson, Colby Kimbrough, Kennedy Kimbrough, Chesney Kimbrough, Becca Wise, Braxton Kimbrough, Brantley Payne, Easton Payne, Lyric Marlow, River Marlow, and Oakley Marlow, as well as one more on the way in June 2020.