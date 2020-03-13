Student from Blue Springs

earns Northland College honors

Rebekah Davidson, a freshman from Blue Springs, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 term at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin.

To qualify for the dean's list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a "C."

Blue Springs student named

to Culver-Stockton honor roll

Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 147 students on its honor roll for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester.

Tim Berg of Blue Springs was named to the list. Berg is majoring in elementary education at the school in Canton, Mo.

Students on the honor roll have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.

Area students named to

dean’s list at Missouri State

Many students from Eastern Jackson County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Missouri State University in Springfield.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

Local students making the list included:

Blue Springs

• Isabel Bueno

• Matilyn Busker

• Brooke Byler

• Bailey Carter

• Cole Crossman

• Victoria Davenport

• Thadeus Doolin

• Connor Ewens

• Hadassah Foster

• Jordan Fox

• Kristen Fritz

• Mackinley Gabbert

• Hannah Gentry

• Blake Haynes

• Aimee Hendricks

• Colton Higgins

• Gracen Hoevet

• Olivia Isaacks

• Christina Isom

• Jade Johann

• Amanda Johnson

• Kaitlynn Kaminski

• Hannah Kassing

• Ethan Koenig

• Skyler Lessenden

• Andrew McLean

• William Meyer

• Karsen Miller

• Payton Minnis

• Ciera Moore

• Nathan Muenz

• Christina Nguyen

• Emily O'Hair

• Elizabeth Oltmanns

• Olivia Pace

• Devon Paden

• Christina Pollard

• Mackenzie Seigler

• Caleb Shull

• Levi Springfield

• Cheyanne Suits

• Matthew Tiller

• Matthew Van Hoecke

• Madeline Walker

• Lane Williamson

• Lindsey Ziefle

Buckner

• Jayden D. Vosika

• Alexis A. Eager

• Jesse W. Reser

Grain Valley

• Jenna Cowgill

• Jonathan Estrada

• Kaylyn Gasser

• Mackenzie Jenkins

• Christopher Minx

• Angelina Navarro

• Kaitlyn Petty

• Jakob Rogers

• Skylar Schmidt

Independence

• Jessica Armstrong

• Katie Aulgur

• Megan Bruch

• Sean Carlson

• Shannon Crocker

• Benjamin Duvall

• Alethea Frederick

• Erin Griesbauer

• Keegan Hancox

• Alaina Lankford

• Caroline Leeper

• Jori Lewitzke

• Jasmine Means

• Madyson Monday

• Joseph Oswald

• Arianny Pujols-Mancilla

• Ashley Raveill

• Sydney Sharkey

• Caitlin Sifuentes

• Rachel Stufflebeam

• Edward Sun

• Vincent Tosatto

• Keegan Wilson

Lake Lotawana

• Alexis Becker

Lee’s Summit

• Halle Bair

• Joshua Baker

• Morgan Ball

• Nicholas Barr

• Brielle Beavers

• Kellie Behm

• Alyssa Bender

• Olivia Berkstresser

• Terrick Boyd

• Kara Brown

• Tessa Bulger

• Madeline Burkett

• Brennan Callahan

• Grace Chapman

• Kelsey Clark

• Cara Connor

• Hannah Crone

• Hannah Curley

• Ethan Davis

• Jaymes Dickinson

• Cassidy Dill

• Jessi Donahoo

• Alexander Durbin

• Taylor Egerstrom

• Marisol Estrada

• Brody Ethridge

• Kalyn Frostestad

• Hannah Fuller

• Payton Gale

• Logan Geha

• Krista Gillespie

• Savannah Gray

• Trevor Hahn

• Jessica Haney

• Ryan Hardy

• Alicia Hess

• Olivia Hill

• Amanda Holden

• Brock Hughes

• Madison Huser

• Kelsey Ingram

• Allison Jones

• Collin Kay

• Nick Keller

• Hunter Kendrick

• Brayden King

• Daniel Klockenga

• Olivia Krehbiel

• Chelby Kunkel

• Jessica Kuse

• Evan Langston

• Emily Lavelle

• Sydney Lorenz

• Lauren Manade

• Trevor Martin

• Garrett Mason

• Kayla Maust

• Madison McCoy

• Christian Mesias

• Carly Meyer

• Trenton Michael

• Carrington Morgan

• Shad Morgan

• Reid Morrissey

• Cassie Nanninga

• Connor Naus

• Alec Nee

• Cameron Olson

• Ann Orlando

• Reghan Pace

• Aly Parker

• Lucy Petet

• Brayden Presley

• Robert Prichard

• Connor Purcell

• Cain Ridnour

• Jaclyn Roemer

• Ethan Rose

• Derek Rowe

• Natalie Ruckman

• Anna Schenkelberg

• Luke Scott

• Rachael Seaver

• Sierra Sharp

• Anissa Shelby

• Tyler Shrout

• Brooke Slead

• Arlene Sleyster

• Isabelle Smith

• Lauren Smith

• Mackenzie Staples

• Ryan Steen

• Haylee Steinhauer

• Elizabeth Stratton

• Kat Tally

• Emily Tanner

• Ethan Tanner

• Kimmy Thach

• Emily Tierney

• Eden Tolliver

• Tyler Waits

• Olivia Weber

• Mariah Welch

• Haley Wolff

Oak Grove

• Samantha Brindley

• Hannah Eades

• Megan Todd

• Madison Warrener

Raytown

• Aurora Barrera

• Emma Drace

• Cariann Dureka

• Ayreana Shephard

• Jesse Walker-McGraw

Sugar Creek

• Mikayla Dickerson

Independence student named

to Knox College dean’s list

Ellis Staton of Independence has been named to the dean's list of distinguished students for the 2019 fall term at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).

A graduate of Truman High School high school, Staton is majoring in educational studies – elementary and modern languages – Spanish.

Independence’s Hayden

earns McKendree U. honors

Paige Hayden of Independence was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.

Hayden was honored for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher as a junior during the fall 2019 semester.

Two Independence students

on Wichita State dean’s list

Skylar N. Fulton and Alexis M. McGowan of Independence were among the more than 3,300 students who were named to the dean's honor roll for fall 2019 at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Zachary J. Kudlinski of Blue Springs earned his degree from Wichita State University following the fall 2019 semester.

Kudlinski earned cum laude honors (accumulative grade point average of 3.25-3.54) while earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration-marketing.

Lee’s Summit student named

Wheaton College dean’s list

Wheaton College student Sophie Anderson of Lee’s Summit was named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at the school in Wheaton, Illinois.

To earn dean's list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

– Compiled by Karl Zinke