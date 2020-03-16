Both Bishop Hogan and Chillicothe R-II schools will be closed through at least April 6.

Chillicothe R-Ii School District and Bishop Hogan Memorial School closed starting Tuesday and will remain closed until at least through April 6, according to statements from administrators at the schools.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers made the announcement just before noon on Monday Bishop Hogan Principal Pam Brobst made the announcement just hours later In a press release, Both said the decision was made with guidance from the Livingston County Health Department.

Health Department officials have stated there are no confirmed cases of COVID, also called the coronavirus, in Livingston County.

Over the week state government officials suggested there be no gatherings of more than 50 people due to the illness. There have been six confirmed cases of the virus in the state as of Monday morning; 170 people across the state had bee tested at the time of the confirmation of the sixth positive test.

“The cancellation of school will last for a minimum of three weeks, with an anticipated return date of Monday, April 6,” Wiebers said. “This action was taken to limit the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

In addition to the school closings, all extra-curricular events, practices, and use of school property for social gatherings have been canceled or postponed.

“It is important that our students remain engaged academically during this extended absence from school. School staff has worked to provide learning opportunities for our students,” Wiebers said. Many of the activities will be provided via Google Classroom (grades 6-12) and SeeSaw (grades K-5). The district understands that not all families have access to internet services in their homes, and school staff have developed plans for those students to receive activities through home delivery or U.S. Mail Service.”

Brobst said teachers at Bishop Hogan will be sending home some activities, and students will also have activities available to them on Google classrooms and SeeSaw. Third through eighth-graders were being sent home Monday with their Chromebooks. Teachers will be communicating assignments to parents.

“The district is grateful to those who have volunteered to provide meals for students in our community during this extended absence,” Wiebers added. “Look for details on the school web page, email, or local media, for additional details about meal deliveries.

Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented time. I heard this quote several times in the past few days, and it feels appropriate at this time. ‘In the end, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be quite apparent if we underreact and did too

little’.”