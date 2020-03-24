Because of the COVID-29 emergency, there have been, and will probably continue to be, many changes regarding what activities are allowed and what activities are not allowed. Places to check for updates on these issues include:

• jacksongov.org/1186/Stay-at-Home-FAQS

• covid19@indepmo.org

• indep.uscoronavirus

• facebook.com/CityofIndependence

•Twitter@CityofIndepMo

•Nextdoor

Stay-At-Home Order: The Jackson County executive, along with the mayor of Kansas City, the governments of Clay, Cass and Platte counties in Missouri and of Johnson, Wyandotte and Douglas Counties in Kansas, have ordered that through at least April 24, all citizens are to stay at home except to perform essential duties for business continuity or government functions, to get food, to care for a relative or friend, to get necessary health care, or perform activities related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle during this time.

• The order specifically allows citizens to leave their home to buy food, purchase medicine, and other necessary items. It also allows certain businesses selling those essential items to remain open and allows employees of those businesses to keep working and to ensure those businesses are operating.

• Businesses allowed to remain open include government services, child care, health care, delivery services, carry-out and drive-through restaurants, banks, gas stations, auto-repair and auto-supply businesses, newspapers, television, radio and other media services, hardware stores, and laundromats.

• Businesses that must close include bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness studios, nail salons, hair salons, barbers, massage businesses, entertainment venues, and convention centers. Physical therapy services are allowed to continue.

• Weddings and funerals are not allowed under the “stay-at-home” order.

• Engaging in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking or running is allowed provided that individuals comply with social distancing requirements.

Social distancing requirements: The order requires that, when individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence.

What’s open?

Restaurants In Jackson County: Dine-in eating is prohibited. Restaurants are selling by drive-through and carry-out only.

Shopping

Independence Center: The center is closed until April 24. Visit the center website at https://shopindependencecenter.com/event/reduced-store-hours/ for further information.

Schools and universities

• All public schools in the metro area are closed.

• UMKC: In-person classes have been suspended. Online classes are ongoing.

• Metropolitan Community Colleges: In-person classes are closed. Online classes are ongoing.

• Graceland University: In-person classes suspended. Online classes begin March 29.

Community centers

• Blue Springs: Vesper Hall is closed.

• Grain Valley: The community center closed. The phone will be answered for calls with questions at (816) 847-6230.

• Independence: The Palmer Center, the Truman Memorial Building, the Sermon Community Center, George Owens Nature Center, the National Frontier Trails Museum and the Uptown Market are closed through approximately May 15.

• Fairmont Community Center: The center has canceled activities. However, meals to go will continue to be available for pick up. To reserve a meal, call 816-254-8334 24 hours ahead of time.

Libraries

The Kansas City Public Library is closed until further notice.

The Mid-Continent Public Library is closed.

Nature centers

The Missouri Department of Conservation: All nature centers, visitor centers and education centers closed. The indoor facilities are closed to the public. Nature center trails remain open. Local nature centers include Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs and the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Historical and cultural sites

• Truman Home: Closed until further notice.

• Harry S. Truman Office and courtroom: Closed.

• Community of Christ International Headquarters: All World Church sites are now closed to the public and World Church-sponsored events are canceled through at least April 12. This includes the Temple Complex, Peace Pavilion and all historic sites.

• The historic site openings (Bingham-Waggoner Estate and Vaile Mansion) are delayed until May 16.

Entertainment

• Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts: All events scheduled at the Kauffman Center through May 10 have been canceled.

• The Kansas City Zoo: The zoo is closed. The zoo advises that all the animals are still being well cared for and there is no evidence that the animals are at risk of catching the coronavirus.

• Silverstein Eye Center Area: All events scheduled through May 15 are either postponed or canceled. The box office will be closed until April 24. Updates will be posted on www.silversteineyecentersarena.com or on social media.

Courts

• Jackson County Circuit Court: Numerous cases and other scheduled court events have been canceled or postponed.

Jury service for all persons summoned to serve on March 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31 is canceled. The court has not yet made a decision as to jury service for persons summoned for dates after March 31. If you are a prospective juror, you may contact the jury commissioner at 816-881-3602.

Entry into the courthouses in Jackson County has been limited by court order. To see the specific list of persons who will not be admitted to the courthouses, visit https://www.16thcircuit.org

Multiple changes have been made as to which court dockets will be heard and which will be postponed. To see the full order regarding these changes, visit https://www.16thcircuit.org

If you are seeking an order of protection regarding child or adult abuse, contact (816) 881-3974.

If you need information about the status of your case, consult Casenet.org or call the clerk’s offices as follows: civil records in Kansas City, 816-881-3920; civil records in Independence, 816-8814524; criminal records, 816-881-4351; or probate records, 816-881-3602.

• Municipal Court of Independence: The court has been suspended until further notice. Court clerks will continue to be available by phone. Payments may be made by U.S. mail or left in the drop box embedded on the wall outside to the left of the lower level doors into City Hall. No cash payments will be accepted. Updates should be posted at https://www.municipalrecordsearch.com/independencemo

• Municipal Court of Blue Springs: All dockets have been postponed through April 6. Court clerks will be working, but the building is closed. If you need to contact the court, you may call the clerks at 816-228-0175 or email the clerks at court@bluespringsgov.com. If you have a fine which is payable online, you may do so at the City of Blue Springs website, www.bluespringsgov.com.