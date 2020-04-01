



Report as of April 2

Cooper County Sheriff

Sarah Cathryne Burnetto, 39, Columbia, Cooper County warrant for failure to appear on original charges of third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage. Bond set at $10,000 cash or surety. She posted bond and was released.

Boonville Police Department

Warrant Arrests

Ethan R. Leavell, 30, Marshall, served Pike County, Illinois warrant while at CCDC for failure to appear or pay on original charge of possession of a controlled substance, and a Cooper County charge of possession of less than 10 grams marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000 cash or surety pending extradition on the Illinois warrant. He was released with a court date on the Cooper County charges.

Accidents

March 27

Two-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.

March 29

Two-vehicle accident in 1700 block of West Ashley Road. No reported injuries or arrests.

March 30

Two-vehicle accident, 10:30 a.m., 1500 block of East Morgan. No reported injuries or arrests.

Two-vehicle accident, 7:12 p.m., 2400 block of Main Street near Casey’s General Store. No reported injuries or arrests.

April 1

One-vehicle accident, 1200 block of Maple Street. No reported injuries or arrests.