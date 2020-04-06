Reserve funds in the City of Chillicothe's Capital Improvements Fund and Permanent Street Funds are being used in the city's 2020-20221 budget to help pay for expenditures within those specific funds. Larger projects, which cause spending in those two funds to be more than revenues going into them from the coming year, are paid using reserve monies within those funds, which have been built up in past years for that specific purpose. Neither the Capital Improvement Fund, nor the Permanent Street Fund is being used for expenditures outside of those funds' legally determined scope of operation.

Those funds are not being used to balance the budget, but to simply pay for larger projects, specific to each of those funds.