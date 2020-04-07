As a result of the COVID-19 emergency, some modifications and reductions in the city of Blue Springs’ services have been required. To obtain updated information on these changes, visit the Blue Springs Facebook page, the Blue Springs Police Department Facebook page, and www.bluespringsgov.com.

• City government phones will be answered. Residents are encouraged to call 816-228-0110 or to visit www.bluespringsgov.com with questions.

• Multiple Blue Springs city buildings will be closed until at least April 24, including City Hall at 903 W. Main St.; the Howard L. Brown Public Safety Building at 1100 S.W. Smith St.; Vesper Hall at 400 N.W. Vesper St.; the Fieldhouse at 425 N.E. Mock Ave.; and the Public Works Operations building at 500 S.E. Sunnyside School Road.

• The Blue Springs Municipal Court building, at 100 S.W. Smith St., is closed to the public. The court has postponed all hearings which were scheduled from April 7 through the end of April and those cases have been rescheduled to July. The court has sent written notice of such postponements to all parties. If you have questions about a postponed case or about paying a fine, call the Court Clerk’s Office at 816-228-0175. Some fines can be mailed in or paid online at the Municipal Court’s website, https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/bluespringsmo

• The Blue Springs Police Department will perform normal operations but the Public Safety Building is closed to the public unless there is an emergency requiring citizens to visit the building. Citizens are asked to call 911 for emergencies and call 816-228-0151 for non-emergency police services.

• The Adams Pointe Golf Course is closed.

• Blue Springs parks are partially closed to the public. Areas such as the trails at Burr Oak Woods are open, so long as hikers conform to social distancing requirements. However, areas in parks which are conducive to gatherings of people, such as basketball and baseball areas, tennis courts, picnic areas and children’s playgrounds, are closed. For questions about parks, call 816-228-0137 or email your questions to parks@bluespringsgov.com.

• Building inspections and land use permits can be requested online, at https://www.bluespringsgov.com/1603/Permit-Application-Center, by mail or dropped off at City Hall. In-person services at City Hall are suspended at this time.

• Water non-payment shut-offs are suspended at this time because water is critical to the health and safety of residents.

– Examiner staff