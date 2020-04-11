Members of the public are encouraged to listen to the meeting.,

The next meeting of the Chillicothe City Council will be held via-teleconference n Monday. The council will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m., to consider the distribution of Capital Improvement Sales Tax Funds to pay for a $130,000 street loader and a $40,000 street truck.

Following the public hearing the regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., also via teleconference.

Agenda items for the meeting, include: call to order; prayer; roll call; a report from the finance chairman; presentation and approval of invoices; presentation and approval of payroll; presentation and approval of Municipal Utilities invoices and salaries; discussion and ordinance accepting bid for CMU sewer rehab; discussion and ordinance accepting a bid for CMU water main improvements; discussion and ordinance accepting bid for the South Mitchell and Corporate Drive project; discussion regarding police station foundation repairs and rejection of bids.

Appearances include City Administrator Darin Chappell leading a discussion and ordinance to accept an agreement with Koppers to conduct railroad bridge inspections and a request for a server upgrade at city hall. City Attorney Robert Cowherd will lead a discussion and ordinance amending section 135.140 of the City Code in regard to emergency purchases.

The next agenda items includes the discussion and ordinance for annual service projects for the following groups: YMCA, $19,000; SPA, $13,000; Chamber of Commerce, $5,300; Main Street Chillicothe, $30,000; Chillicothe Area Fine Arts Council, $5.000; Extension Center, $5,000; OATS, Inc., $10,000; Humane Society, $72,304; Community Resource Center, $2,500; Grand River Multipurpose Center, $2,500; Riding with our Veterans Rodeo, $500; and the Freedom Festival, $4,000.

Chappell will lead a discussion to request to hire a full-time street worker.

The meeting will adjourn following comments front he city administrator, Mayor Theresa Kelly and council members.