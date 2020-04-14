The application window will open Wednesday for forgivable loans of up to $5,000 from Columbia to help small businesses survive being closed or forced into limited operations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At its April 6 meeting, the Columbia City Council voted to allocate $90,000 to the program, which will help businesses with rent or other operating expenses.

In order to qualify for a loan, businesses need to have five or fewer employees, a city business license obtained before Jan. 1 and operate in the city. The business has to demonstrate that it’s owned by a low- to moderate-income household or is maintaining 51 percent of its employees meeting low to moderate criteria, according to a council memo.

The business will also need to demonstrate successful operations for at least 12 months, have proof of current liability insurance and provide documentation of submitting a Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance application, along with other documents.

For more information or to apply, go to como.gov and search for microenterprise.

