The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering virtual events to educate and entertain. To access these events, go to https://www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. You will see the various events listed there. Click on the event you wish to visit and you will be directed to that event when it is presented live. Upcoming events include:

Today

• 10 a.m., Daily Storytime.

• 12 p.m., Getting Started with Instagram.

• Woodneath Press Book Release with author and therapist Steve Daily and his new book, Healing the Heart and Mind: The Therapist’s Workbook Poetry.

Wednesday

• 9:30 a.m., The Story Center’s Write-In Wednesday.

• 10 a.m. Daily Story Time.

• 1 p.m., Ten Tech Tips for Windows 10.

• 2 p.m., WildHeart Presents: Habitats and Habitunes. Using music to discover what animals need in order to survive.

• 4 p.m., Take a trip to St. Paradise with Steel Drums.

• 6:30 p.m., Publishing, What Are My Options?

Thursday

• 10 a.m., Daily Storytime.

Friday

• 10 a.m., Daily Storytime.

• 12 p.m., Database learning with Kelly Head.

• 2 p.m., Jay and Leslie Cady.

• 3 p.m., Stories for the Family with professional storyteller, Laura Packer.

• 4 p.m., Young Rembrandts.