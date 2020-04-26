Local math teachers honored

The Jedel Family Foundation has recognized several local elementary and secondary math teachers for excellence in math education. The foundation provides cash awards and trophies to teachers who encourage positive mathematical thinking and who facilitate meaningful mathematical discourse among students.

Award winners were required to submit essays discussing their knowledge and application of pedagogical practices used to strengthen students’ understanding of mathematics. The finalists were then observed in their classroom settings.

Eastern Jackson County teachers receiving awards are:

• Jessica Dierking, Grain Valley South Middle School.

• Danelle Barnette, Blue Springs South High School.

• Kelly Lee, Blue Springs High School.

• Kristin Haussman, Delta Woods Middle School.

Two honor societies welcome Fort Osage graduate

Independence resident Paige Hayden is being inducted into two international honor societies this spring. Hayden is a junior at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, where she has been invited to join the Pi Gamma Mu international honor society for the social sciences as well as Psi Chi, an international honor society for psychology and social sciences. Hayden graduated from Fort Osage High School in 2017.

Blue Springs graduate earns dean’s list honors

Savannah England, a graduate of Blue Springs High School, is a student at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. She has earned a dean’s award with distinction, which is granted to students with grade point averages of 3.6 or higher. England is a member of the class of 2020.

Local students earn degrees from Missouri State University

Several local students earned degrees following the fall 2019 semester at Missouri State University in Springfield.

Missouri State conferred more than 1,500 degrees to students in December. Several hundred students also received scholastic honors (summa cum laude, grade point averages of 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale; magna cum laude, GPAs of 3.75-3.89; and cum laude, GPAs of 3.5-3.74).

Local students earning degrees include:

• Nathaniel Stokes, Blue Springs, cum laude, bachelor of science degree in accounting.

• Chelsey Tipton, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in management.

• Merron Asmelash, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in psychology.

• Colton Higgins, Blue Springs, cum laude, bachelor of science degree in education in special education/cross categorical.

• DeMeka Thornton-Jordan, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in political science.

• Melissa Vestal, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in communication.

• Sawyer Warren, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in construction management.

• Gabrielle Salva, Sugar Creek, bachelor of science degree in psychology.

• Heidi Bond, Independence, bachelor of science degree in psychology.

• Sean Carlson, Independence, bachelor of science degree in education in English.

• Ryleigh Watson, Independence, bachelor of science degree in child and family development.

• Benjamin Duvall, Independence, bachelor of science degree in finance.

• Abigail Morrow, Independence, cum laude, bachelor of arts degree in global studies.

• Nathan Yocum, Independence, bachelor of science degree in exercise and movement science.

• Nathaniel Lickteig, Independence, bachelor of science degree in political science.

• Michael Briggs, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in construction management.

• Taylor Egerstrom, Lee’s Summit, cum laude, bachelor of science degree in education in elementary education.

• Honesty Gant, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in digital film and television production.

• Emily Lavelle, Lee’s Summit, cum laude, bachelor of science degree in finance.

• Cameron Olson, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in computer science.

• Arlene Sleyster, Lee’s Summit, cum laude, bachelor of science degree in marketing.

Local students claim degrees from Missouri Western State

Several local students were among the 299 299 students who earned undergraduate or graduate degrees following the fall 2019 semester at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Local students who graduated included:

• Brooke Michelle Howe, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in education, English.

• Alli Norine Collins, Independence, bachelor of science degree in elementary education.

• Alexis Nicole Cain, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in biology.

• Alexie Dawn Davis, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in nursing.

• Courtney Lee Hobbs, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in applied computer technology.

– Compiled by Karl Zinke and Nancy Melton