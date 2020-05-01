To better serve the community and expedite City Council response to Citizens Business to be

presented at all future Neosho City Council meetings, the following procedure has been introduced:

Effective immediately, it shall be the policy of the City of Neosho, to allow Visitor Business by the

following method:

A letter will be submitted to the Neosho City Clerk, 203 E Main St, Neosho, MO 64850 or email

cwright@neoshomo NO LATER than the Friday prior to a regularly scheduled Council Meeting. These

meetings are held at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of every month.

The letter/email shall include the name of the person that will speak, along with their home address

and phone number.

The letter/email shall include the subject of what is requested for presentation before Council and a

short summary of the topic to be presented.

Neosho City Council Information may be accessed at:

https://www.neoshomo.org/departments/administration_and_government/government/depart

ments/administration_and_government/city_council/index.php