A pair of men from Morgan County were seriously injured Thursday night in an accident on Proctor Road, east of Teachels Way, in Morgan County.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occured when 19-year-old driver James Lutjen of Versailles failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the road where he struck a tree. Lutjen received serious injuries along with 23-year-old passenger Shawn Edgar of Gravois Mills. Both men were not reported to be wearing safety devices and were transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Buick Century was listed as totaled and was towed from the scene.