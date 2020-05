KC Scholars Scholarship Awards were announced Friday. This spring 1,169 college scholarships, totaling $32.5 million, have been awarded to students in the six-county Kansas City area.

Local scholarship winners include:

Grain Valley High School: Arlette Andrade, Jacke Hipsher, Chloe Carillo, McKenna Henry, Keili Stevens, Cory’Onna Wasson.

Fort Osage High School: Rheanne Branstietter, Courtney Huffner, Justin Long, David O’Dell, Devon Cummings, Cora Fuller.

Truman High School: Joshua Dixon, Zoe Lewis-Woodson, Nathan Neufeld, Kennedy Rucker, Laila Tatum, Valerie Xayaphet, Maici Amor, Tucker Deschaine, Annabelle Griffin, Sydney Kennedy, Cathryne Maxey, Emily Neill, Marisa Rodriguez, Breana Smith, Chalyse Strother, Owen Williams, Thomas Wood.

Van Horn High School: Yordanka Arauz, Anthony Ayala, Taylor Burrell-Strother, Abigail Cruz, Denisse Hernandez, Briana Herrick, Cyrus Loar, Alissa Newby, Bryce Counts, Nathaniel Munoz, Norym Powell, Alijah Travis.

William Chrisman High School: Justice Fuller, Derrell Green, Raigan Keltner, Rysie Martin, Jolee Spinks, Barivure Yorka, Abbie Adams, Dayton Dockins, Madison Gaines, Treyton Ulberg, Eden Winkler-Hilliard.

Blue Springs High School: Michelle Garcia, Katelyn Keefer, Jade Lathon.

Blue Springs South High School: Steven Tran.

Blue Springs Freshman Center: Melanie Suarez Mondragon.