People can watch streaming video of falcon nest at Iatan Power Plant

A second peregrine falcon nest in the Kansas City area is now viewable online. Peregrine falcons are incubating eggs high on a smokestack at Evergy’s Iatan Power Plant north of Weston in Platte County. Evergy is live streaming video of the nest, said Joe DeBold, urban wildlife biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

The video feeds allow people to watch peregrine falcon pairs incubate eggs in the nest. Once the young falcons hatch, the parents are seen bringing food back to the nest and feeding the young birds. Their rapid growth is rather remarkable to track. They will fledge or fly and leave the nest in summer.

A web camera is also streaming video from a nest box on a high ledge at the American Century Investments office building near the Country Club Plaza. Three other nests are also active with nesting falcon pairs, DeBold said. The falcon eggs are expected to hatch in mid-May.

Peregrine falcons are acrobatic, high-speed fliers. They historically nested on ledges on cliffs or bluffs. An endangered species in Missouri, their numbers have been increased in recent decades thanks to nest boxes placed on high places in urban areas. Peregrine falcon restoration is a partnership between MDC, private businesses, and other conservation partners.

To watch the falcon nest at the Iatan Power Plant online, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZhT. To watch the falcon pair tend eggs and raise their young at the American Century building, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zny.

For more information about peregrine falcons in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZqA.