Stark Caverns is excited to announce that we will open for tours on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our first priority, and we will continue to do our part to prevent the spread.

Stark Caverns is excited to announce that we will open for tours on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees is our first priority, and we will continue to do our part to prevent the spread.

Stark Caverns is closely following the recommendations provided by the CDC. Each tour is limited to 10 guests, and tickets must be purchased in advance online. Guests will also have the option to purchase the entire tour time.

During your visit, we recommend following normal social distancing guidelines, maintaining 6’ between non-family members, washing your hands before and after your visit, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Masks and facial coverings are appropriate and welcome. In fact,Stark Caverns is so committed to helping stop the spread, that we are donating $1 to the United Way of Central Missouri’s COVID-19 Response Fund for every paid guest that chooses to wear a mask during their visit. We have always taken pride in offering our guests clean facilities, and amid the current health concerns, we want you to know that we have implemented preventative measures to make our cleaning routines even more rigorous with increased sanitation cycles. Our staff is following strict health and safety protocols before working, and we are happy to answer any questions you may have about our safety routines.

The team at Stark Caverns is excited to welcome you back to Lake of the Ozarks. We look forward to providing you and your family with a safe, fun, educational experience that will create lasting memories. To book your tour tickets, go to www.StarkCaverns.com today.

About Stark Caverns: A show cave located outside of Eldon, MO, Stark Caverns invites visitors to come inside and enjoy the great outdoors! Take a journey through the ages as you explore amazing geological formations, Native American artifacts, and ancient bear beds. Stark Caverns is dedicated to preserving the geology and history of Missouri, with a focus on education and community.