The mother of an infant, who was airlifted to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital in November to treat serious injuries caused by alleged abuse from her ex-boyfriend, is facing a felony charge for leaving the child in his care.

Aislinn Harville, 20, was charged April 27 with first-degree child endangerment resulting in serious physical injury, a class B felony, for leaving her child in the care of Zachary Mohr, who allegedly abused and inflicted life-threatening injuries on the infant, according to court documents. Mohr was charged in November with child abuse involving serious physical injury and his case is ongoing.

The child sustained intracranial hemorrhaging, a cervical fracture, a concussion and non-accidental brain trauma due to the alleged abuses, court documents state. The infant ultimately survived.

Police interviewed Harville on Nov. 17, the day after Mohr allegedly abused the child. Harville told officers she was knew Mohr had used drugs in the past but was unsure if used them the prior evening, according to court documents. She also told police about several past instances in which the child sustained bruises in Mohr’s care and how family members had mentioned their suspicions of the infant being abused. Mohr would periodically, “black out” and assault Harville, she told police. However, she said she was unaware of any times Mohr may have “blacked out” on the infant.

“He’s a good guy,” she reportedly told police. “He’s just got a temper.”

Two days later, policed contacted Harville after learning the infant had methamphetamine in her system. Harville admitted to using meth after Mohr picked up the child Nov. 16 and that Mohr also was a “heavy user” of the drug, the documents state.

Police obtained a search warrant Feb. 21 for Harville’s Facebook accounts. There were several messages between Harville and Mohr indicating they had used meth in the few days prior to the abuse, documents state.

There also were messages time-stamped shortly after the alleged abuse Nov. 16 in which Harville had told Mohr that as long as he was honest with her, she would do her best to keep Mohr out of trouble. While the child was in surgery for injuries caused by the alleged abuse, Harville told Mohr that the infant would most likely die soon. Mohr apologized for the child’s condition and Harville responded saying, “Don’t beat yourself up,” according to court documents.

Harville allegedly warned Mohr that the police were looking for him. Charging documents indicate that Harville had used the child as a “pawn” to get drugs from Mohr and others.

Harville was arrested by Centralia police May 1. She posted a $20,000 bond and was released on the condition she cannot have contact with Mohr or her child.

