Higbee High School will honor its 16 members of the Class of 2020 on July 24, along with honoring the eighth-grade class, at the school's gymnasium.

No valedictorian or salutatorian announcement will be made. The district, instead, will recognize students that meet cum laude, manga cum laude and summa cum laude requirements.

The eighth-grade ceremony will move to July 25 in case local government and health officials revise Covid-19 guidelines, Principal Jennifer Juergensmeyer said. Both ceremonies may have attendance limitations.

Social distancing practices and following health guidelines will be followed by school administrators and the public during both activities, Juergensmeyer said. Ceremony times are being determined.

“We do not know for sure how the ceremony will look,” she said. ’It will all depend on the restrictions in place at that time,”

The commencement speaker will be high school English and college dual-credit teacher Lydia Whitacre. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English at Truman State University in Kirksville, where she was valedictorian in 2015. She received her master’s degree in education from Truman in 2017.

She also worked with first generation and minority college students through the prestigious McNair Program in the summer months from 2015-2017. In 2018, Whitacre taught English on a Fulbright Fellowship at Nelson Mandela University in South Africa.

“While in South Africa, she was able to continue to teach composition, but this time to pre-service high school and elementary level teachers,” Juergensmeyer said. “During her time spent at Nelson Mandela University, she had the privilege of assisting in planning and orchestrating the annual national literacy conference, while also getting to present her research.”