The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has made two recent arrests for driving while intoxicated.

According to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, the first occurred around 11 p.m., on May 1 when a deputy reported being on Highway B in the Wheeling area and encountered a southbound vehicle, which came into their lane nearly striking the patrol vehicle. Cox said that vehicle was finally stopped on U.S. Highway 36 and further investigation led to the arrest of Devin Ryan Thomas Volker, 32, Chillicothe, for alleged driving while intoxicated. Volker was processed and released on a summons.

At about 12:13 a.m., on May 6 a deputy stopped a semi on U.S. Highway 36 near the Caldwell County line for a traffic violation and further investigation lead to the arrest of the semi driver, Anas A. Alkarmi, 25, Chicago, Illinois, for alleged DWI under drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offense. “The semi was from Chicago, Illinois, and that company is dispatching another driver to take custody of their property,” Cox said.