The Newcomers/Longtimers ladies’ club of the Lake regretfully have had to cancel their annual Home Tour May 16th due to COVID-19 issues of social distancing.

In its 26th year, the Home Tour has been a May highlight showcasing the beautiful properties many locals and tourists alike enjoy touring. The many sponsors and local businesses who advertise in the Home Tour book have consistently been generous with their financial support. Along with sponsorship money, the sale of tickets helps fund the chosen charities each year. This year, the club is hopeful to be able to provide some funding to their chosen charities and scholarships.

Claudia Thomas, N/L president, stated, “I want to thank all the businesses who were once again ready to contribute to the success of the Home Tour and hope that all will recover quickly from the shutdown. I encourage everyone who can help the Raising Hope Free Store in Camdenton, which was to be one of our charities this year. They need your financial support and are also taking donations of clothing, household items and supplies, and furniture by appointment. Many more families will need their help in the coming months due to job losses.”

The Rising Hope Free Store can be reached at 815-685-8412.

The Newcomers/Longtimers group vows to come back next year with their Home Tour, possibly slightly different due to our new social norms. The board members want to thank all local businesses for their continued support and hope to be out and about soon with Dining Out and Happy Hours returning in the fall. If any ladies in the community wish to join the organization, they can contact the membership chair, Paula Constantini, at 727-492-5328 or visit the website at www.Newcomerslongtimers.com.





